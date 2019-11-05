NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State police are investigating the theft of 30 American Legion grave markers from a cemetery in Cecil County.
The thefts occurred sometime between Saturday and Monday morning at the Rosebank Cemetery, police said.
A caretaker of the cemetery reported the thefts in the morning after noticing they were missing from the grave sites on November 4.
Six days before #VeteransDay, @MDSP is investigating the theft of 30 @AmericanLegion Legion grave markers from a Cecil County cemetery. The markers hold a miniature American flag and mark the graves of U.S. service members. FULL RELEASE: https://t.co/5eXt9meRPE @MSPNorthEast pic.twitter.com/zZHfUDSnV8
— MD State Police (@MDSP) November 5, 2019
The markers hold a small American flag and mark the graves of American service members.
If anyone has information in regards to the thefts please call 410-996-7800.
