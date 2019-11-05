  • WJZ 13On Air

NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State police are investigating the theft of 30 American Legion grave markers from a cemetery in Cecil County.

The thefts occurred sometime between Saturday and Monday morning at the Rosebank Cemetery, police said.

A caretaker of the cemetery reported the thefts in the morning after noticing they were missing from the grave sites on November 4.

The markers hold a small American flag and mark the graves of American service members.

If anyone has information in regards to the thefts please call 410-996-7800.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

