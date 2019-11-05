LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport has a new airline flying in soon.
Sun Country Airlines is adding BWI Airport to its network, with a plan to start seasonal nonstop service between BWI and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in May 2020.
“We are excited to welcome Sun Country, a growing airline that shares our emphasis on customer service,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “Their focus is a good match for the convenient access and customer service that we provide at BWI Marshall Airport. We are pleased to work with Sun Country to offer more travel options for our passengers.”
The airline will first offer two weekly roundtrip flights between the two airports starting May 8, increasing to four weekly roundtrip flights on June 4, 2020.
The airline is based in the Twin Cities.
