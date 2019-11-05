COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland Police have identified and charged two people in connection with a robbery at Annapolis Hall.
Police were notified of a robbery that occurred at Annapolis Hall on Sept. 7, at around 2:27 a.m.
A male student reported to police that he was walking past a group of males and words were exchanged. As the student continued to walk inside Annapolis Hall, he made a hand gesture to the group.
One of the males followed the student inside and a physical altercation ensued.
The male then took the student’s hat off of his head and left.
The student then opened the door, yelled out and the suspect and another male entered when a second physical altercation occurred.
The student was able to get away and the suspect and the male left the area.
Mahid Ahmed Tahir, 18, of Bowie, Maryland, and Hamza Hayat Bhatti, 19, of Gambrills, Maryland were identified and charged.
