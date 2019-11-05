BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a mild afternoon, as we reached 68 degrees on Tuesday, somewhat cooler air is moving in tonight and tomorrow.
Sunny , but cooler air will be with us tomorrow with a high in the mid-50’s. Slightly warmer, but increasing clouds on Thursday will be followed by some rain later on.
A cold front will usher in some very cold Canadian air on Friday, along with a breeze, which will make it feel even colder. Highs should stay in the low to mid 40’s. A few snow showers are likely in far western Maryland as well.
A cold but dry weekend is in store, and even colder air will move our on Monday and Tuesday, and yes, some snow showers are possible in central Maryland by then.
Stay tuned for updates on that possibility later this weekend. Bob Turk
You must log in to post a comment.