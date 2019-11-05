Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wegmans Veggie Power Blend and Tofu Shiitake Slaw have been recalled due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.
This recall is connected to a voluntary recall of vegetable products announced by Mann Packing Co., Inc. on November 3, after they were notified by the Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency of potential contamination.
Veggie Power Blend sold on the self-serve cold bar between Sept. 29, 2019, and Nov. 4, 2019, should be thrown away or returned for a full refund.
Tofu Shiitake Slaw sold on the self-serve cold bar between Sept. 29, 2019, and Nov. 4, 2019, should be thrown away or returned for a full refund.
