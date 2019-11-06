BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young announced Wednesday a new cabinet charged with helping lead the city’s investment and commitment to the city’s children and youth.
The Baltimore Children’s Cabinet will be made up of two-dozen people in city and state agencies with youth-serving programs and a few outside partners, the City said Wednesday.
It will be chaired by Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success Executive Director Tisha Edwards, and will meet bimonthly.
The three areas of focus will be
- Understanding and removing barriers to a healthy cradle-to-career (0-24) trajectory for our youth
- Better coordination of programs and services, data and metrics
- Attention in all that we do to the biases and inequities embedded in our systems
As the cabinet begins, its first major goals will address issues including youth homelessness, trauma in young people, food insecurity and “addressing historical barriers that prevent the success of boys and young men of color,”
“These goals cast a broad net but accurately reflect the incredibly broad scope of work before us to make sure our young people have access to the opportunities, resources and supports they need and deserve,” said Tisha Edwards, Executive Director, Mayor’s Office of Children & Family Success. “The work is really about addressing deep, institutional poverty in ways that will—and where we must—move the needle.”
