BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a shooting in northeast Baltimore early Wednesday evening.
Police were called to the 2800 block of Pelham Ave. around 4:17 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives from the Northeast District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
