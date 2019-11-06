  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers, W. Lanvale Street

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was shot in the stomach in Baltimore late Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 800 block of W. Lanvale Street around 8 p.m. for a report of a Shot Spot Alert. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Central District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. 

Comments