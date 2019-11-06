ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan has signed Common Cause’s “End Gerrymandering Pledge,” in a reaffirmation of his support for redistricting in Maryland.
Common Cause, a nonpartisan organization based in Washington, D.C., created the pledge because the group believes that “redistricting should be fair, transparent, non-discriminatory and politically impartial,”
Other notable public figures who have taken the pledge include former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and the 82nd U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.
“Free and fair elections are the very foundation of our democracy, and it’s past time for leaders on both sides of the aisle to put an end to the disgraceful practice of partisan gerrymandering,” said Governor Hogan. “I am proud to sign on to Common Cause’s ‘End Gerrymandering Pledge’ to continue fighting for a fair, nonpartisan, open, and transparent redistricting process for all legislative and congressional districts.”
I was proud to sign the @CommonCause End Gerrymandering Pledge to continue fighting for a fair, nonpartisan, open, and transparent redistricting process. I also plan to once again reintroduce the Redistricting Reform Act in 2020.https://t.co/kWhCxSMoSH pic.twitter.com/di3tnHkkC1
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) November 6, 2019
The governor added he plans to introduce the Redistricting Reform Act on the first day of the 2020 legislative session in Maryland.
You must log in to post a comment.