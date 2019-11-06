BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 2019 “I Voted” sticker competition in Maryland is officially underway!
Student artists inspired by Maryland, voting or elections will make history and have their original artwork printed on voting stickers and distributed at voting polling locations across the state in 2020.
Public voting opened Nov. 5, but you can vote through Nov. 15.
Public Voting for the new MD "I Voted" stickers is OPEN! Vote at: https://t.co/tMC8xOVyd0
The artwork with the most votes in each school division category (elementary, middle & high school) will be declared the winner.
Cast your ballot soon as voting will close on 11/15! pic.twitter.com/hxbzDHlGwe
— Maryland Fine Arts (@msdefinearts) November 5, 2019
You can vote for your favorite sticker design for each school division category- elementary, middle and high school.
To cast your vote, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.