BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 2019 “I Voted” sticker competition in Maryland is officially underway!

Student artists inspired by Maryland, voting or elections will make history and have their original artwork printed on voting stickers and distributed at voting polling locations across the state in 2020.

Public voting opened Nov. 5, but you can vote through Nov. 15.

You can vote for your favorite sticker design for each school division category- elementary, middle and high school.

To cast your vote, click here.

 

