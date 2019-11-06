BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Light City features some of the brightest art displays of the year in Baltimore, but it also features some of the city’s tastiest local food.

There are 12 food vendors all based right here in Maryland.

One of the local vendors Baltimore foodies might recognize at Light City is Ekiben. The Fells Point restaurant will be cooking up their delicious Asian fusion sandwiches full of curry fried chicken, braised pork and more.

“At Light City, we’ll be selling crispy Taiwanese chicken, fried to perfection,” Chef Steve Chu said. “Or you can get our spicy tofu tossed in a peanut sauce.”

If you’re heading over to the Baltimore Book Festival, which is coupled with Light City this year, you can warm up with some hot drinks and pastries from Bird In Hand.

“We’re going to be doing cider, we’re going to be doing pastries,” General Manager Emily Rosen said. “We thought it would be interesting to bring what we do here down to the Harbor.”

If you’re looking for something sweeter, check out Deddle’s Donuts.

“We’re going to actually do our pumpkin spice, apple cider,” Robin Holmes said. “We’ll do some of the toppings that are really bright and colorful.”

If you want to check out any of these delicious food options, many of them are set up over at West Shore Park.