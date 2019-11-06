Comments
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Current and future McDonogh Middle School students, donors, and school leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for a state-of-the-art middle school building expected to open in about 18 months.
The Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Middle School will replace the Finney Building, a 1930s-era structure.
The new middle school will house a 21st-century library, a learning center, visual and performing arts spaces, and a maker space centrally located under one roof.
The $25 million, 67,000 square-foot building is being constructed by Chesapeake Contracting Group.
You must log in to post a comment.