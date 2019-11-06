Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick police have located a teen they had been searching for who went missing Monday.
She was found Thursday morning safe.
Makenna Stambaugh, 17, was seen at around 9 p.m. Monday night in the area of the 1400 block of Heather Ridge Drive, where she was dropped off by a friend.
She was wearing pajamas in an unknown color, police say, and is 5’6″.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tyler Deatrich at 240-549-4541, or the Frederick Police at 301-600-2102.
