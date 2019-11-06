Comments
EMMITSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Mount St. Mary’s was a young team last year and finished the season with a 9-22 record under first-year head coach Dan Engelstad.
This year, they return nearly everybody, including former McDonogh star Damian Chong Qui.
The Mount opens the season Nov. 6, at Georgetown. They also play Kentucky, Washington, and Alabama Birmingham in their non-conference schedule.
Their home opener is Nov. 9, against Gettysburg. They also host Loyola and Coppin State later in the season.
Engelstad and Chong Qui spoke with WJZ about the season ahead and their tough non-conference schedule.
You must log in to post a comment.