BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Department Of Housing & Community Development will enforce a new license-registration process for short-term residential rentals In Baltimore City.

All short-term rental properties must be licensed as a result of legislation passed by the Baltimore City Council that goes into effect December 31.

Homeowners who live in the residence for at least 180 days annually may be issued a license if the property is free of code violations, according to the release.

Homeowners must be advised that the license requires a $200 registration fee and additional residential units can be licensed under certain circumstances.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

