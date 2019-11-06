Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Department Of Housing & Community Development will enforce a new license-registration process for short-term residential rentals In Baltimore City.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Department Of Housing & Community Development will enforce a new license-registration process for short-term residential rentals In Baltimore City.
All short-term rental properties must be licensed as a result of legislation passed by the Baltimore City Council that goes into effect December 31.
Homeowners who live in the residence for at least 180 days annually may be issued a license if the property is free of code violations, according to the release.
Homeowners must be advised that the license requires a $200 registration fee and additional residential units can be licensed under certain circumstances.
For more information on how to register, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.