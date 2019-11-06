ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A female pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Rockville Wednesday morning has died from her injuries, Montgomery County police said.
The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. in the 2600 block of McAuliffe Drive in Rockville. Police said the driver that hit the woman stayed at the scene.
The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where she later died.
Collision Reconstruction Unit on scene in 2600 blk of McAullife Dr in Twinbrook for serious collision involving adult female pedestrian. Veh stayed on scene. McAullife Dr. btwn Linthicum St & Farragut Ave is CLOSED. Call rcvd 7:21am. Updates posted as info is confirmed.
— Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) November 6, 2019
