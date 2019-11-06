  • WJZ 13On Air

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A female pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Rockville Wednesday morning has died from her injuries, Montgomery County police said.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. in the 2600 block of McAuliffe Drive in Rockville. Police said the driver that hit the woman stayed at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

