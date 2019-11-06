Comments
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are investigating after an armed man allegedly stole cash from a fast food restaurant Sunday afternoon in Capitol Heights.
The man was reported pointing a gun at an employee at the business in the 6000 block of Central Avenue, demanding money on November 3 at 3:30 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call 301-772-4905 or 1-866-411-TIPS.
