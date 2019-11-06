  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armed robbery, Capitol Heights, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Prince George's County Police Department, Talkers


CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are investigating after an armed man allegedly stole cash from a fast food restaurant Sunday afternoon in Capitol Heights.

The man was reported pointing a gun at an employee at the business in the 6000 block of Central Avenue, demanding money on November 3 at 3:30 p.m.

(Photo Credit: Prince George’s County Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-772-4905 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

Comments