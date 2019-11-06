



A Maryland State Police report has concluded Detective Sean Suiter died by suicide, after almost two years of controversy and questions.

Baltimore Police has closed their investigation as a result, saying the report had nothing to suggest Suiter’s death was anything other than a suicide.

“I have received the Maryland State Police report regarding their review of the investigation into Det. Sean Suiter’s death. There is nothing in the report to suggest that Det. Suiter’s death was anything other than a suicide, nor was there any suggestion that the case should be re-investigated or continued.

Given that, and given similar findings by last year’s independent review board, BPD’s investigation into Det. Suiter’s death is now closed. Regardless of the circumstances, Det. Suiter’s death was a tragedy and we will continue to keep him and his family in our thoughts and prayers. Finally, I want to thank Superintendent William Pallozzi and every member of the State Police who worked on the report for their commitment to bringing closure in this case.”

State Police were tasked with reviewing Suiter’s death investigation.

On November 15, 2017, Suiter was investigating a triple murder case in the Harlem Park neighborhood of the city when police said Suiter got into a violent struggle with a suspect who then took Suiter’s own service weapon and fatally shot him.

But, their new findings now conclude Suiter died by suicide.

News later broke that Suiter was set to testify the next day after he was killed before a federal grand jury investigating corruption within the Baltimore Gun Trace Task Force.

Suiter’s family does not believe he took his own life, and they told WJZ’s Rick Ritter that they are outraged by this announcement.

#BREAKING: Baltimore Police announce investigation into death of Det. Sean Suiter has now been closed, saying there’s nothing to suggest his death was anything other than a suicide. Family tells me they’re outraged. Details tonight on @WJZ… pic.twitter.com/iBB96oEDOs — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) November 6, 2019

His family announced a vigil earlier Wednesday will be held on November 15 to commemorate the two year anniversary of his death.

It will be at the War Memorial Plaza, adjacent to Baltimore City Hall at 3 p.m.

This story is developing.