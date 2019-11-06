BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were fatally shot in separate shootings within 30 minutes of each other in Baltimore Tuesday night, police said.
Police were called to a home in the 4800 block of Clifton Avenue around 9:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
The second shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Ashburton Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment and later died.
Both shootings are under investigation; anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be texted to 443-902-4824.
