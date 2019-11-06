Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After lots of sunshine and normal temperatures Wednesday, look for a batch of clouds and rain to develop by Thursday afternoon.
Temperatures will be normal, before some Canadian Arctic air moves our way to end the week, and start the weekend.
Very cold air and a breeze on Friday will keep it feeling like freezing most of the day. Less wind and lots of sun is expected Saturday, but the temperatures will still average about 15 degrees below our normal of 59.
Slightly warmer air will move back on Sunday, before and even colder air mass moves in later on Monday, and may set the stage for some rain and even some wet snow by Tuesday.
We will have more on that, over the weekend! Bob Turk
You must log in to post a comment.