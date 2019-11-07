Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in the chest in south Baltimore Monday afternoon.
Police said they were called to the 4200 block of Audrey Avenue around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.
Police have not said if the shooting is connected to a fatal shooting nearby an hour earlier.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
