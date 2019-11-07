ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — A 20-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested in Annapolis on Wednesday after an officer stopped his car for a traffic violation.
The officer stopped Kenan Mitchell at Cherry Grove Avenue and Forest Avenue at around 2 p.m. that afternoon after he saw the car commit the violation.
A police K-9 scanned the vehicle and gave probable cause for a search. During the search, a .22 caliber loaded semi-automatic pistol was found.
Mitchell was arrested, and he was searched at the Southern District Station as he was being booked. He was found with two small baggies of suspected CDS on his person.
There was a juvenile passenger in the car who was also charged with the handgun related offenses, police said.
Mitchell is charged with traffic citations, having a loaded handgun in a vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor, loaded handgun on person, handgun on person, and two counts of CDS possession not marijuana.
