Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A groundbreaking new study may have the answer doctors have been looking for to treat PTSD.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A groundbreaking new study may have the answer doctors have been looking for to treat PTSD.
Doctor Sean Mulvaney, of Annapolis, has treated about 1,000 patients with PTSD. He says this new study is proof of what he’s seen with his own eyes in the last decade.
In the study, active-duty military members with PTSD were given two injections two weeks apart. A generally harmless anesthetic is injected deep into the neck.
It helps control the brain’s “fight or flight” reactions which are generally amplified in PTSD patients.
The study is called the Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB).
You must log in to post a comment.