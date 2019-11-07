Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a double shooting in south Baltimore.
Police were called to the 400 block of Cambria Street on Thursday night for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man suffering from a graze wound to his right knee. The victim refused medical attention.
A second victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to an area hospital and is listed in serious condition.
Homicide detectives responded out and are investigating this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
