BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in the chest in south Baltimore Monday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the 4200 block of Audrey Avenue around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.

Police later said a 35-year-old man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his body they believe also happened on Audrey Avenue.

Police have not said if the shooting is connected to a fatal shooting nearby an hour earlier.

Officers are also investigating a separate shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Police said they were called to an area hospital around 5:40 p.m. for a walk-in shooting victim. The 28-year-old man was reportedly in good condition.

It’s unknown where the shooting took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers.

