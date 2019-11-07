BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Veterans Day is the day to honor those who have served in any branch of the military.

As a part of the day, several places in the Baltimore area are offering special Veterans Day deals and discounts:

AMC Theater: Active duty service members and veterans can enjoy a free large popcorn on November 8 through November 11 for Veterans Day at participating theatres.

MOD Pizza: Veterans and Military members can receive a free MOD-size pizza or salad with the purchase of a pizza or salad on November 11.

HomeDepot: All veterans and military members get a 10 percent discount on November 11.

Applebee’s: Veterans and active duty Military members can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day.

Dunkin Donuts: All active duty military and veterans can receive a free donut on November 11.

Golden Corral: Military veterans, retirees, and active-duty members can receive a free sit-in dinner on November 11 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mission BBQ: Veterans and active-duty military members will receive a free sandwich and slice of cake on Veterans Day.

On The Border: Veterans, retired and active-duty military will receive a free meal combo meal on November 11.

Starbucks: All active duty service members and veterans are invited to enjoy a free Tall Brewed Coffee on Veterans Day.

Little Caesars Pizza: All veterans and active military members can receive a free $5 pizza lunch combo on November 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lowes: All veterans and military members get a 10 percent discount on November 11.

Chipotle: Active-duty military, reserves, national guard, military spouses and retired military get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on Veterans Day.

Food Lion: All veterans and military members, active or retired, get a 10 percent discount on November 11.

Best Buy: All active duty veterans and retirees can receive a 10 percent discount on November 11.

Khol’s: All veterans and military members, active or retired, receive a 30 percent discount on Veterans Day.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active military members can receive a free lunch on November 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan