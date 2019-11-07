BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Baltimore City School business manager has been charged with stealing school funds, the Office of the State Prosecutor announced Thursday.
The former Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School teacher, Danean Cunningham, allegedly stole around $9,999.99 from the school while she worked as the business manager by depositing monies made payable to the school into her personal bank account.
She was responsible for collecting, recording and depositing all the school funds.
“Depriving Baltimore City students of essential resources for personal gain cannot be tolerated. We will continue to hold people in positions of trust for schools accountable” said Kelly Madigan, Acting State Prosecutor.
Cuningham is the fourth Baltimore City Public School employee charged by the Office of the State Prosecutor since 2013, they said, the other three being former principals within the school system.
