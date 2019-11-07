Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting near Glen Burnie early Thursday morning.
Nabbs Creek Road and Solley Road are closed for the investigation. One victim has been shot with non-life threatening injuries.
Anne Arundel County Police will update with information as it comes.
This story is developing.
