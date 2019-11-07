Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A Laurel man was convicted Thursday of a number of charges stemming from an assault involving an 11-year-old girl in Anne Arundel County last year.
Jonathan Benitez was convicted of two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of third-degree sex offense, among other charges.
The county’s state’s attorney’s office said 22-year-old Benitez kissed and licked an 11-year-old neighbor on her lips at a family party at a home on South Paula Drive on July 29, 2018. He then grabbed the girl’s breasts and buttocks, officials said.
The girl immediately told her mother, who called police.
Benitez faces up to 40 years behind bars when he’s sentenced next month. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.
