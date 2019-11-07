SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — After multiple incidents of racist and sexually-charged vandalism on Salisbury University’s campus, students decided to counteract the hate with some positivity.
Students started covering the stairwells Wednesday where the vandalism was discovered with signs and Post-Its containing positive messages.
SU President Charles Wight said the Post-Its have given him a renewed sense of confidence in the situation.
“This has been a difficult week for our community, but I have been encouraged by the passion and resilience of our students and their determination to send a strong message that hatred and discrimination have no place on our campus. I was especially heartened by the thoughtful and poignant messages students left throughout Fulton Hall.
I am proud that they have chosen to fight hatred with one of the most powerful resources at their disposal – positivity. I have a renewed sense of confidence that we will come out of this stronger and move forward toward a better SU – together.”
The initiative has put out nearly 200 messages so far, a SU spokesperson said.
