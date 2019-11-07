BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mill Stream Corporation is recalling ten lots of Sullivan Harbor Farm Cold Smoked Salmon that have the potential to become infected by the bacteria that causes botulism.
The products were sold through retailers, wholesale and online in 23 states, including Pennsylvania and Virginia, between March 6 and September 17.
Customers are urged to discard the items even if they do not appear to be spoiled. No illnesses have been reported so far, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The affected products have the following lot numbers on the back of the packages:
- 7049
- 7050
- 7051
- 7052
- 7054
- 7056
- 7058
- 7060
- 7062
- 7066
Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning caused by the Clostridium botulinum bacterium. It can cause weakness, dizziness, double vision and trouble speaking or swallowing, the FDA said.
