SYKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Two people are dead after a house fire in Sykesville.

The fire broke out along the 900 block of Raincliffe Road late Thursday night.

Officials say that the fire was first reported by a neighbor.

Crews knocked down the fire in about 30 minutes.

Firefighters from Baltimore, Carroll and Howard Counties all responded to the incident.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

