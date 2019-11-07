SYKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Two people are dead after a house fire in Sykesville.
The fire broke out along the 900 block of Raincliffe Road late Thursday night.
A second victim has been declared deceased at the scene of the fire
— Winfield Community Fire Department (@WinfieldFire) November 8, 2019
NOW: Crews on scene of a fatal house fire, 900 block of Raincliffe Road in Sykesville. One person found deceased in house, one person unaccounted for. pic.twitter.com/oWsgOKWOpC
— Sykesville Fire Dept (@SykesvilleFD) November 8, 2019
Officials say that the fire was first reported by a neighbor.
Crews knocked down the fire in about 30 minutes.
Firefighters from Baltimore, Carroll and Howard Counties all responded to the incident.
Officials have not said what caused the fire.
