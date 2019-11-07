Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Teenage brothers are both facing handgun and gun possession charges after Anne Arundel County police searched their vehicle Wednesday evening.
Officers were in the area of 7535 Solley Road in Glen Burnie when they noticed people sitting in a car in the closed park.
Police were able to develop probable cause to search the vehicle and found a loaded Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun with 12 rounds in the magazine.
They also found around 21 grams of suspected powder cocaine which has a street value of approximately $1,000.
Jalen Duane McNeill, 19, and Justin Matthew McNeill, 17, are both charged with the following:
- CDS possession with intent to distribute
- CDS possession not marijuana
- Handgun in vehicle
- Loaded handgun in vehicle
- Firearm use/Felony
- Remove/Obliterate Serial Number
- Trespassing on posted property
- CDS distribution with a firearm
- Firearm with drug trafficking crime
- Possession of a firearm by a minor
