WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Three people have been arrested in a strong-armed robbery and assault at a park in Westminster on Sunday, police said.
Macen Lee Crane, 20, Olivia Luby and Fabian Millberry were each charged with first-degree and second-degree assault and theft stemming from the incident.
Officers were called to City Park on Sunday for the reported assault and robbery. When they arrived, the victim reportedly told them he had been assaulted and the trio stole his phone.
He knew who they were and gave police their names, officials said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for injuries to his head and face.
Police arrested Luby and Millberry Monday and Crane Wednesday.
