TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run late Wednesday night in Prince George’s County.
Troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian crash shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the area of southbound Branch Avenue and Coventry Way in Temple Hills.
The victim, a 63-year-old man, who was a tow truck operator, had come to help a disabled vehicle in the shoulder of the road.
Investigators believe the victim was struck as he was walking back toward his truck while loading the vehicle. The truck and the disabled vehicle were both in the shoulder at the time of the crash.
The victim, whose identity will not be released until next of kin is notified, was declared dead at the scene by Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department personnel.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing the investigation into this incident. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Forestville Barrack at 301- 568-8101.
