Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It is Friday Eve in Baltimore, and the forecast of colder temperatures still stands strong.
But there has been a bit of change in our favor, in the outlook, as we move into and through the weekend.
Saturday still looks to be a chilly day but we have now added a bit more sun to Sunday Funday. And we have dropped mentions of some rain until later that day.
It is all part of a warm front that will take us from 46 degrees on Saturday to 58 degrees on Sunday.
As we move into next week, another change is not in our favor, unfortunately. It looks to be a Veterans Day with rain around- but only at times through the holiday.
Rain, however, will not dim the glory of those veterans’ deeds.
Enjoy this day and make it a good one!
You must log in to post a comment.