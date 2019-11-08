Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are hoping the public can help them find a missing teen from Baltimore.
Dareese Shelmon, 16, has been missing from Baltimore since Nov. 2.
The teen is 5-foot-6 and weighs 122 pounds. Dareese has black hair and black eyes.
He also has a tattoo on his left shoulder of a heart with starts and “Mom” in the middle. He also has another tattoo on his right forearm with “PopPop.”
If anyone has seen Dareese contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST / 1-800-843-5678 or the Baltimore City Police Department.
