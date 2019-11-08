Comments
GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — The treasurer for former Maryland Delegate Tawanna Gaines’ campaign committee has pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge.
Anitra Edmond, 43, of New Carrollton, pleaded guilty Friday after being charged last month.
Justice Department officials said Edmond admitted to taking more than $35,000 of campaign funds for her personal use between November 2012 and June 2018.
Edmond faces up to 20 years in prison when she’s sentenced in February.
Gaines, a Democrat, also pleaded guilty to using more than $22,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses. She resigned in early October and could face 20 years in prison.
Gaines will also have to pay $22,65.03 in restitution.
