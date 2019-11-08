ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 22-year-old man from Essex.
Robert Whiting, 22, of Glenwood Road, was last seen Monday, Nov. 4, and suffering an emotional crisis, according to police.
Whiting was last seen wearing a blue/black jacket, gray sweatpants and black boots.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police immediately.
