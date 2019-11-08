BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man labelled as a pimp was sentenced in federal court on Thursday.
Ryan Russell Parks, a.k.a Dinero, was sentenced 20 years in federal prison for two counts of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of using the Internet to promote a business enterprise involving prostitution.
He will also spend 5 years on supervised release after his prison sentence is served.
Parks was convicted of trafficking two minors online. He put up advertisements online picturing the two girls for commercial sex.
Parks paid over $1,000 for approximately 295 commercial sex advertisements placed on the Internet. He advertised approximately 27 different women and girls for commercial sex.
Parks also paid over $6,000 for hotel rooms in Baltimore County and Baltimore City during the course of his prostitution enterprise.
