BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was shot in the stomach in east Baltimore Friday night.
Police were called to the 1800 block of North Collington Ave. around 7:59 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where her condition is unknown at this time.
Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
