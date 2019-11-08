Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified the human remains found in Glen Burnie in late September as belonging to a missing homeless woman.
Stacey Deavers, 40, had been reported missing October 2 after her mother told police she hadn’t been seen since August 30. They reportedly last saw her in the 1300 block of Oakwood Road where she appeared to be frail and sick, police said.
A maintenance worker first found human remains in a wooded area along Elvation Road near Silent Breeze Court on September 30. The following day, police found more human remains in the 400 block of Glen Mar Road that were from the same person.
The cause of Deavers’ death is still under investigation; anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4731 or 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.
