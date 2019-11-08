Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A beloved coach and mentor at the YMCA in Catonsville is among the recent victims of Baltimore City’s deadly violence.
Jordan Taylor was shot and killed earlier this week at his home in west Baltimore.
Police were called to the 4800 block of Clifton Avenue around 9:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found Taylor, 31, with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Neighbors told WJZ they saw three men attempt to enter Taylor’s home Tuesday.
“After 9 o’clock, three men, two in the back one in the front, attempted to enter their house,” the neighbor said.
Police have not released any suspect information at this time.
