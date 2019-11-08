Comments
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals after missing practice Thursday due to an unspecified illness.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals after missing practice Thursday due to an unspecified illness.
Jackson participated in practice Friday, the team said, but he and five other players are listed as questionable ahead of the matchup at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Also listed as questionable are wide receivers Marquise Brown and Chris Moore, who had limited participation at Friday’s practice due to injuries, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, safety Earl Thomas and guard Marshal Yanda.
The Ravens and Bengals face off at 1 p.m. Sunday; the game will air on WJZ.
You must log in to post a comment.