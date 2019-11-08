BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of Baltimore’s biggest outdoor dance parties was held in Mount Vernon Friday night.

Light City gave the Downtown Partnership the idea of Lit City which attracted hundreds of people.

Light Tunnel on St. Pual Street was shut down and transformed so that people could get their groove on.

“I was here last year, and it was amazing,”

“It’s just plain fun, I mean, who gets to dance in a tunnel,”

Lit City uses the popularity of Light City to show off Light Tunnel and celebrate the Mount Vernon Neighborhood.

“We thought it would be a really fun way to have a party here, take advantage of these lights that we installed and really bring people together,”

Some people even traveled from far distances to enjoy the festivities.

“Everyone has been into each other’s outfits, so it feels like a community already,”

Food from local restaurants, Light City signature cocktails and some really unique outfits highlighted some of the great things the city has to offer.

“It literally sparkles at an event like this,”

If you missed this year’s Lit City, don’t worry, plans are already in the works for the next year.