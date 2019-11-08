Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Weather, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Snow, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The snow is here — in some parts of Maryland!

Parts of the state are seeing their first scattered flurries of the season Friday morning.

The National Weather Service said the snow is falling mainly in northern Maryland and eastern West Virginia. Accumulating snow is not expected.

There have also been reports of flurries in the Baltimore area and Montgomery County.

Comments