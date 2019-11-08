Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The snow is here — in some parts of Maryland!
Parts of the state are seeing their first scattered flurries of the season Friday morning.
The National Weather Service said the snow is falling mainly in northern Maryland and eastern West Virginia. Accumulating snow is not expected.
❄️❄️❄️❄️ https://t.co/GZWc1WkLB9
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 8, 2019
There have also been reports of flurries in the Baltimore area and Montgomery County.
Report of flurries in Montgomery County about 10 minutes ago!!! ❄️ @wjz
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) November 8, 2019
#Snow flurries? Super hard to see in video, but these are snow flurries! pic.twitter.com/f2BK8uG595
— Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) November 8, 2019
