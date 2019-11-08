Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A multi-vehicle crash caused a tractor-trailer to catch fire along Interstate 95 early Friday morning.
The crash was near the beltway in Rosedale.
The crash caused a 48-minute delay for morning commuters.
SB I-95 crash cleanup/inspection operation continues blocking right lanes and exit at I-695. Congestion starts past White Marsh Blvd. US 1, MD 7 or US 40 as alts. Express Toll Lanes open under normal tolling operations (no I-695 access). #baltraffic pic.twitter.com/pYynx3X53J
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) November 8, 2019
All lanes finally reopened around 8 a.m.
You must log in to post a comment.