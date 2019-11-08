  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, crash, I-95, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A multi-vehicle crash caused a tractor-trailer to catch fire along Interstate 95 early Friday morning.

The crash was near the beltway in Rosedale.

The crash caused a 48-minute delay for morning commuters.

All lanes finally reopened around 8 a.m.

 

Comments