BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens want linebacker L.J. Fort to stay on two more years.
The team announced a contract extension with Fort on Friday morning.
We have signed LB L.J. Fort to a 2-year contract extension through 2021. pic.twitter.com/r6bqidFK63
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 8, 2019
Fort has been playing very well since he signed on with the team a few weeks ago. He was recently released by the Philadelphia Eagles.
He’s expected to stay on with the team through 2021.
