BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens want linebacker L.J. Fort to stay on two more years.

The team announced a contract extension with Fort on Friday morning.

Fort has been playing very well since he signed on with the team a few weeks ago. He was recently released by the Philadelphia Eagles.

He’s expected to stay on with the team through 2021.

