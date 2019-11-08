EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County man was charged Friday on multiple counts of distribution and possession of child pornography.
Robert Schmitt, 27, of Edgewater, Maryland, was charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.
On January 25, 2019, Anne Arundel County Police initiated an investigation in reference to a report of a specific account that was directly associated with uploading child pornographic images to a particular internet site.
During the investigation, detectives identified an address involved with uploading child pornography.
On June 3, 2019, detectives executed a search warrant at an address in the 4000 block of Kings Road in Edgewater. Numerous digital devices were seized as evidence for forensic analysis.
Schmitt was on scene and interviewed in regard to the ongoing investigation.
After receiving the results from the forensic extraction of the digital devices seized during the search warrant detectives recovered evidence of child pornography.
Schmitt was arrested and charged.
Child Abuse Detectives learned Schmitt is currently registered in Maryland as a Tier One sex offender.
