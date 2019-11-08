Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore restaurant is holding a fundraiser to support the recovery of Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington.
The fundraiser will be held at Frank’s Pizza & Pasta Saturday, Nov. 9, from noon to 8 p.m.
All you have to do is present a flyer when paying for your meal and 15 percent of your pre-tax and gratuity total will be donated to support the Carrington family.
Frank’s is also donating an extra $1 for every cannoli sold.
Carrington was shot outside his northeast Baltimore home during an attempted robbery earlier this year.
